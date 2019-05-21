Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Irene (Chalifour) DesRosier. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Funeral service 9:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Church of the Assumption 29 Adams St. South Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Irene (Chalifour) DesRosier, 94, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Woodlake at Tolland. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 73 years, Joseph W. DesRosier.



Lorraine was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Oakland Gardens, Farmington, the daughter of Wilfrid and Mabel (Leining) Chalifour. She had been a longtime resident of Manchester. Lorraine graduated from Bulkeley High School and worked at Colt Firearms before raising her family. She volunteered for many years at St. Francis Hospital and the Church of the Assumption.



Lorraine is survived by her sons and their wives, Dean and Cynthia DesRosier and Scot and Karren DesRosier; her daughter, Dawn and her husband, Joseph Costanzo; her grandchildren, Jeffrey DesRosier, Jacqueline DesRosier, Jeremy DesRosier, and Rachel Park; and her great-grandchildren, Josephine Lorraine and Ryland Joseph. She also leaves her "adopted daughter," Melissa Jackopsic.



Funeral services will be Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 29 Adams Street South, Manchester, with burial in St. James Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 to 10 a.m.



Lorraine's family requests memorial donations be made to the Auxiliary of Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, 114 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105.



Published in Journal Inquirer from May 21 to May 25, 2019

