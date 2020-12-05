1/
Lorraine M. (Rancourt) Bolieau
Lorraine M. (Rancourt) Bolieau, 83, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Robert Bolieau, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Reale and Rosalie (Dumas) Rancourt. Lorraine is survived by her four sons, Roy Bolieau and his wife, Laura, Jeffrey Bolieau and his wife, Tammy, Bruce Bolieau, and Robert Bolieau; five grandchildren, Corey, Heather, Haley, Danielle, and Geoffrey; great-granddaughter, Astrid; two brothers, Philip Rancourt and Rene Rancourt and his wife, Edna; four sisters, Virginia Miller, Loretta Armelin, Margie Morrison, and Nancy Mendez; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Victor Rancourt; and sister, Anita Philbrook.

Funeral services with burial in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs will be held privately.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 5 to Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
