Lorraine "Lolly" Prentiss, 74, of Ellington, wife of the late James J. Prentiss, Sr., passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.



She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Donald and Irene (LaFlamme) Harding. Her hobbies included singing, poems, going to the casino, and volunteering. She was also an avid fan of UConn women's basketball.



Lolly is survived by her three sons, Edward Prentiss and his wife, Lisa, James J. Prentiss, Jr., and his wife, Rene, and Donald Prentiss and his wife, Maggie; seven grandchildren, Morgan, Spencer, Raven, Page, Reece, Vincent, and Chloe; sister, Pamela Mills, and her husband, Donald; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Edward and Donald Harding; and her sister, Barbara Ludwig.



A calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 23, from 9 to 10 a.m., with a funeral service to take place at 10 a.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.



Memorial donations may be made to the / , Donations Processing Center, 1710 Gilbreth Rd., Burlingame, CA 94010-1795.



