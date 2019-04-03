Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Rae Dengler. View Sign





Lorraine was born Aug. 2, 1939, the daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Dengler. Lorraine retired from Kaman Aerospace after many years in the accounting department. Lorraine was a dedicated Eastern Star member. She was past worthy advisor and advisory board member of Warehouse Point Assembly 12, IORG, past matron and 50-plus-year member of Ionic Chapter 100, OES. She was secretary for several years in Evening Star Chapter 63. Lorraine also served on the board of The Eastern Star Charity Foundation



as treasurer for many years. Lorraine also enjoyed needlework of many kinds, generously gifting her creations.



Lorraine is survived by her sister, Charlotte Dewley of Cheshire; her niece, Sarah Stursberg of West Suffield; her nephew, Raymond Dewley of Enfield; two great-nieces, Laura Stursberg and Beka Dewley; and two great-nephews, Benjamin and Daniel Dewley. Lorraine is also survived by many cherished friends, of whom Judy Riley of Enfield and Marilyn Gee of Kansas, she held most dear. She was predeceased by her sister, Grace.



A graveside service will be held at Melrose Cemetery, East Windsor, Thursday, April 4, at 11 a.m.



Memorial contributions in Lorraine's memory can be made to The Eastern Star Charity Foundation, c/o Mrs. Suzanne L. Dana, Secretary, 37 Paugassett Road, Derby, CT 06418.



