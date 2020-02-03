Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine (McDonald) Roy. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine (McDonald) Roy, 87, of East Windsor, loving wife of 65 years to the late Pierre Roy entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Manchester Manor.



Lorraine was born July 11, 1932, in Hartford, the daughter of the late David and Agnes (Andrews) McDonald. She was a resident of Broad Brook for many years. Lorraine drove school buses for 14 years prior to working at Easco. She retired from Combustion Engineering after several years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn basketball, especially the women. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her family and friends were often the recipients of her beautiful blankets.



Lorraine is survived by six children, Deborah Gagne of Manchester, Paul Roy and his wife, Susan, of Enfield, Peter Roy and his wife, Laurie, of Augusta, Georgia, David Roy and his wife, Candace, of Caribou, Maine, Patricia Salas of Farmington, and Robert Roy and his wife, Roberta, of Enfield; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Frances Roy of Wolcott, Vermont, and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Roy; a great-grandson, Austin Roy; a sister, Madelyn Bichum; and a son-in-law, Romeo Gagne.



Lorraine's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor for their wonderful and compassionate care.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A funeral service honoring Lorraine's life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Windsorville Cemetery, East Windsor.



Memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the March of Dimes, CT Chapter, 500 Winding Brook Drive, Suite 8, Glastonbury, CT, 06033 or to the, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Lorraine (McDonald) Roy, 87, of East Windsor, loving wife of 65 years to the late Pierre Roy entered into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Manchester Manor.Lorraine was born July 11, 1932, in Hartford, the daughter of the late David and Agnes (Andrews) McDonald. She was a resident of Broad Brook for many years. Lorraine drove school buses for 14 years prior to working at Easco. She retired from Combustion Engineering after several years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and UConn basketball, especially the women. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Her family and friends were often the recipients of her beautiful blankets.Lorraine is survived by six children, Deborah Gagne of Manchester, Paul Roy and his wife, Susan, of Enfield, Peter Roy and his wife, Laurie, of Augusta, Georgia, David Roy and his wife, Candace, of Caribou, Maine, Patricia Salas of Farmington, and Robert Roy and his wife, Roberta, of Enfield; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Frances Roy of Wolcott, Vermont, and several nieces and nephews. Lorraine was predeceased by a son, Kenneth Roy; a great-grandson, Austin Roy; a sister, Madelyn Bichum; and a son-in-law, Romeo Gagne.Lorraine's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor for their wonderful and compassionate care.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at the Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A funeral service honoring Lorraine's life will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Windsorville Cemetery, East Windsor.Memorial contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to the March of Dimes, CT Chapter, 500 Winding Brook Drive, Suite 8, Glastonbury, CT, 06033 or to the, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close