Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Calling hours
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
10:30 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester , CT 06040-4857
Burial
Following Services
Silver Lane Cemetery
Silver lane
East Hartford , CT
Memorial Mass
5:30 PM
St. Rose Church
East Hartford , CT
Obituary

Lorraine St. Germain Paulman, age 97, of East Hartford, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, after a short illness.



Lorraine was born in Wallagrass, Maine, July 21, 1922, the fourth of 10 children to Henry and Modeste (Ouellette) St. Germain. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Glastonbury from 1949 through 1973; a communicant of St. Isaac Jogues Roman Catholic Church in East Hartford from 1973 through 2018; and a communicant of the North American Martyrs Parish (St. Mary's and St. Rose Roman Catholic Churches in East Hartford) in 2019.



Lorraine was married to Donald Paulman of Glastonbury Sept. 12, 1949; they were married for 53 years and had two sons, Ellis and Daniel Paulman.



Lorraine worked as a parts assembler for Veeder Root in Hartford during World War II. She went on to work on the sales floor for Mammoth Mart, a discount department store in East Hartford during the mid-1960s and early 1970s, and completed her years of employment in the order fulfillment department with the AARP Pharmacy Service in East Hartford from which she retired in 1989.



Lorraine enjoyed raising her two sons, entertaining and preparing delicious meals for family and friends, canning and pickling the fruits and vegetables from her husband's home garden, sewing clothes for herself and her family, and crafting projects using cloth, ribbons, and beads. She often said that if she hadn't married her husband, she would have become a seamstress for a women's religious order!



Lorraine is survived by her sons, Ellis and Daniel Paulman, both of East Hartford; her sisters, Irene Pinette of East Hartford and Mary-Ellen Gess of Manchester; her sister-in-law, Marion St. Germain of Wethersfield; her nieces, Sandra Jacques of Bow, New Hampshire, Sr. Linda Mae Plourde of Methuen, Massachusetts, Patricia Brousseau of Manchester, Carrie Earley of Rockledge, Florida, Faye Anderson of Hampden, Maine, Deborah Calano of East Hartford, and Barbara Gess of Manchester; her nephews, Fr. James Plourde of Madawaska, Maine, Danny Sopher of Kissimmee, Florida, Allen Plourde of St. Agatha, Maine, Roger Plourde of Saco, Maine, Mark Jacques of South Windsor, Robert Sopher of Kissimmee, Steven Martin of Windsor Locks, and Robert Gess of Boston, Massachusetts. She is also survived by many grandnephews and grandnieces



Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Paulman; her older brother, Herman St. Germain; her older sisters, Louise Jacques and Germaine St. Germain; her younger brother, Edmund St. Germain; and her younger sisters, Lillian Plourde, Julie Sopher, and Dora Martin. She was also predeceased by her beloved niece, June Kasinski; and her brothers-in-law, Henry Jacques, Roland Pinette, Alberic Plourde, Arthur Martin, and Ronald Gess.



The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. Burial will follow immediately following the funeral service at Silver Lane Cemetery in East Hartford. Family and friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home.



A memorial Mass in honor of Lorraine will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at St. Rose Church in East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the North American Martyrs Parish, 15 Maplewood Ave., East Hartford, CT 06108, or to the ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



The family of Lorraine Paulman wishes to thank Father Timothy E. Ryan and Father Louis D. Cremonie of the North American Martyrs Parish in addition to the nurses (Donna, Heather, Kameka, and Kim), therapists (Dawn, Glenn, Holly, and Jo), and home health care aides (Barbara, Donna, Marge, Marion, and Nancy) of the ECHN Visiting Nurse & Health Services of Connecticut for the care and compassion they provided to Lorraine during her four-month illness.



