Lottie Slivinski, 95 of Rockville went to eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born Jan. 6, 1925, to the late Stanley and Mary (Deptula) Slivinski. She retired from Hartford Steam Boiler Insurance Co.
She is survived by her nieces, Suzanne Russell of Gilford, and Mary Ann Pepe of Florida; her nephew, Clinton Russell of Florida. She was predeceased by her sisters, Connie Slivinski, Alice Olsowy, and Irene Russell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.
For online condolences please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020