Louis J. "Biz" Oakes

Guest Book
  • "With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty."
    - Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Service Information
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT
06095
(860)-688-2200
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louis J. "Biz" Oakes

Louis was born Jan. 16, 1944, to Hazel and Earl Oakes in St. John, Maine.

He was the husband of Maryann and father of John.

He leaves many family and friends that will miss him dearly.

Louie worked at Colt Manufacturing for 45 years and enjoyed working on the farm and playing cards with family and friends.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Louie's life Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave., Vernon.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Windsor, CT   860-688-2200
funeral home direction icon