Louis J. "Biz" Oakes
Louis was born Jan. 16, 1944, to Hazel and Earl Oakes in St. John, Maine.
He was the husband of Maryann and father of John.
He leaves many family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Louie worked at Colt Manufacturing for 45 years and enjoyed working on the farm and playing cards with family and friends.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Louie's life Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the TKB Club, 1 Vernon Ave., Vernon.
