Louis Rossi, 93, loving husband of Rita (Porcello) Rossi for nearly 70 years, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
Born in Enfield on July 30, 1927, to Alberico and Anna (Albano) Rossi, Lou lived most of his life in Enfield. He served honorably in the United States Navy during WWII and was very proud to be a WWII veteran. Lou's career path reflected his ability to build and fix almost anything. He spent most of his employment years in the construction business. In his later years, he served as Director of Facilities and Engineering at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, from where he retired in 1989. Lou loved to immerse himself in projects, especially those that challenged him to think outside the box and DO IT HIS WAY! His greatest never-ending project was the house he built for Rita and himself where they raised their three children. He spent 60 years improving and inventing ways to make his home unique inside and out and he truly enjoyed the many years that he spent there with family and friends.
Lou is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Ellen Wardwell and her husband, Rex, of Suffield, Laura Cleary and her husband, Barry, of Rochester, Massachusetts and Rick Rossi and his husband, Tom Hurlbut, of Ashford. He also leaves his much-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren who added so much joy to his life. Lou was predeceased by his sister, Lena (Rossi) Oliver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sacred Heart Church, 446 Mountain Road, Suffield (Please meet at Church). Committal with military honors will follow at Enfield Street Cemetery.
Donations in Lou's memory may be made to any charity of the donor's choice
.
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels is caring for arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visitwww.Leetetstevens.com