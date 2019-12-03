Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish 538 Brewer Street East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise "Lou" (Thibodeau) Corona, 88, of East Hartford, loving wife of 66 years of Bernard A. Corona, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her caring family on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.



Born in Fort Kent, Maine, on June 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Alfred and Almida (Nadeau) Thibodeau, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1960. A devout Catholic, Louise was a longtime communicant of the former Blessed Sacrament Church in East Hartford. She was a member of the Post 2083 Ladies Auxiliary, East Hartford, and of the Unknown Soldier Chapter 12 Ladies Auxiliary, East Hartford. A talented seamstress, Louise loved sewing clothes, including wedding gowns, for her family. She also liked cooking dinners and baking desserts for her family and friends to enjoy. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Louise cherished her time caring, communicating, and visiting with family and friends across the world.



Along with her beloved husband Bernie, Louise is survived by a son, Robert "Bob" Corona and his wife, Shirley, of Liberty Hill, Texas; two daughters, Lynne Potter and her husband, Richard, of San Marcos, Texas, and Audrey Thibodeau and her husband, Jeffrey, of Hebron; nine special grandchildren, Elisabeth, Meagan, Aimee, Sara, Matthew, Daniel, Brooke, Kobi, and Cali; and eight adored great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, Paul Thibodeau of New London and Maurice Thibodeau and his wife, Mary Jane, of Palm Bay, Florida; a sister-in-law, Madeline Corona of East Hartford; and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Gagnon of East Hartford; a brother, Joel Thibodeau, and a sister-in-law, Josephine Bailey.



Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 6, at 9 a.m. from the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, (Veterans Field 2), East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Louise's name may be made to the -CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or to the Unknown Soldier Chapter 12, P.O. Box 280281, East Hartford, CT 06128.



