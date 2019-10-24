Guest Book View Sign Service Information Small & Pietras Funeral Home 65 Elm Street Rockville , CT 06066 (860)-875-0703 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise E. (Ebbett) Tipton, 93, of East Hartford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.



She was born June 11, 1926, in Newport, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Raymond Vincent Ebbett and Maude Vernon (Ellis) Ebbett. Louise truly loved. Her playful piercing eyes learned to spotlight the very best in each of us, whether as an intimate relation, or a casual friend. Her presence will be missed by all.



She is survived by her two daughters, Pauline Louise Bothfeld and her husband, Guy Lindsay, and Theresa Griffen Smith; her son, Alfred Douglas Griffen Jr. and his wife, Mary Pike Griffen; her grandchildren, Ida Rhea Smith and Michael Wesley Griffen; and her great-grandson, Christopher Robin Smith. She was predeceased by her infant brother, Robert Ebbett; her sister, Dorris Demick; her brother, Henry Ebbett; her grandson, William Mark Enright; and her five husbands, Richard Bothfeld, Alfred Douglas Griffen Sr., Samuel Richard Booze, James Deyo Redding, and Benson Cortez Tipton.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Vernon United Methodist Church, 401 Hartford Tpke., Vernon, with refreshments following. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Brookline, New Hampshire, sometime around her birthday in June.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vernon United Methodist Church. For online condolences please visit



