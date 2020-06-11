Louise "Stephanie" (Massow) Evans, 93, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Robert Evans died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Stephanie was born on Dec. 26, 1926, in Windsor, daughter of the late Mike and Mary (Ostechuck) Massow. Stephanie grew up in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School. She married the love of her life, Robert Evans, in 1946 and they settled in Windsor and Windsor Locks. Stephanie was a parishioner of Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish, St. Roberts Church in Windsor Locks. She was talented at every endeavor, loved antiques, loved to learn new things, crafts, paintings, making puzzles, and best of all, being Mom. She was an ardent fan of New England Pats and UConn women Huskies. Stephanie had mentioned four years ago – that she really just wanted to live long enough to see Donald Trump voted out of office. This no doubt is her life's only regret.Stephanie leaves her children, Kevin and his wife, Maryrose, of Broad Brook, Barbara Ridel and her husband, Richard, of Martha's Vineyard, and Jo-Ann Zimowski and her husband, Ed, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her grandchildren, Andrea, Caroline, Amy, and Eric; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Rachel, Canyon, Karst, and Jameson. She was predeceased by her siblings, Fred Massow, John Massow, Pete Massow, Esther Bowsza, Mary Gallucci, Annie Massow, and Nicholas Massow.A private wake will take place at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home on Friday at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Roberts Church in Windsor Locks on Friday with burial to follow in Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Windsor. For online condolences, please visit