Louise H. Barnes, 92, peacefully passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare in Stafford.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise H. Barnes.
She was born and raised in Glendale, California, where she graduated from UCLA with a degree in music. Music was one of her great passions in life. Louise both played and taught piano, directed children's choirs, and sang in the choir at Hazardville United Methodist Church. She also cherished time spent with her grandchildren and tending her garden.
Louise is survived by her children, Walter Albert Barnes and his wife, Aurelia, of New Jersey, Carey Anne Barnes-Muldowney and her husband, Sean, of Milford, and Robert Barnes and his wife, Carrie, of Enfield; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Anne Holter; and her sister, Alberta Gysin.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Sunday, April 14, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hazardville United Methodist Church, 330 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT 06082.
To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit
www.leetestevens.com
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019