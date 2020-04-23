Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

The heavens opened up at 1:30 a.m. on April 21, 2020, to welcome Louise Hammond (Wurdig) into the care of her daughter, Sharon, son, Stephen, and father, Frank Wurdig Sr.



Louise raised her family of five children in Windsor Locks, and then went to work for Dresser-Rand in Windsor, where she was employed as the company receptionist for 15 years, retiring in 1985 when the company moved the business to New York state. On her last day of work the entire office staff of 70 gathered in "her" lobby and presented her with flowers and a new telephone for home! She was known for her wit, her ability to make people comfortable, always smiling and ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. She also had nicknames for many of the office staff (i.e., when one manager's wife called in to speak with him, Louise announced on the paging system that the "war department was calling" (he always answered those calls). Louise loved camping and the beach. She saved enough money during winter so she could pay the weekly cost of $7.50 for a campsite for the whole summer for many years for whole family at Hammonasset State Park. She started out in a big army tent, then a portable house and then a travel trailer. She was known to have washed many baby diapers using a metal tub and washboard. In later years she purchased a lot and a mobile home, added a large screened in deck and spent a good part of each year, for many years, camping right next to a lake with family and friends.



Louise is lovingly survived by her family, daughters, Deborah Genzano and Dianna Hammond; son, Jeffrey Hammond and his wife, Donna, all of Windsor Locks; and, her sister, Maureen Russell of Granby. She was a beloved "Nanny" to Brian Hunt and wife, Laura, of Agawam, Massachusetts, Kimberly Hunt and Bob Fugedi of Glastonbury, Todd Hunt and wife, Coleen, of Valrico, Florida, Jason Hunt of Enfield; Michael Genzano of Windsor Locks, Christie Genzano of Windsor Locks, Chris Hammond and wife, Madison, of South Windsor, Dawn Hammond and Lisa Sanger of Carrollton, Georgia, Alana Kaufman of Miami, Florida; and her great-grandchildren, Amanda, Jesse, Malina, Drew, Logan, Sharell, Kyleigh, Quinnlyn, Austin, Aurora, Christa, Jake, Paige, Ricky, Kyle, Robert; and Christie Genzano's beautiful new 10-month-old daughter, Isabella Noelle. Louise was predeceased by her mother, Ethel Powers Wurdig; her father, Frank Wurdig Sr; sister, Lorraine Koren; and brothers, Frank Wurdig Jr. and Joseph Robinson.



The Hammond and Genzano families wish to thank all of the employees at the Bickford Health Care Center in Windsor Locks for the loving care they provided to our Mom. Special thanks to Jonathan, Jessica, Barbara, Natasha, and Sanji for their unwavering care in our time of need. You cared for her, you cared for us, and we are so very thankful.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bickford Health Care Center, 14 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or the Audubon Society



www.audubon.org



Due to the current health pandemic, the funeral and burial for Louise will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



