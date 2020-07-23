Louise Helen (Given) Bergeron, 85, of Bolton, wife of the late Robert Bergeron, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late James and Alice (Taillon) Given and attended Immaculate Conception grammar school and Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Louise and Robert married July 24, 1954, and lived in Hartford later moving to Tolland and then Bolton. Louise worked at Royal Typewriter, Travelers Insurance Company, and Hartford Hospital, starting on the Cardiac Unit and retiring in 1991 from the OB/GYN floor. Louise loved shopping, trips to Mohegan Sun Casino, HQ Trivia with her family, going to craft fairs, best friend chats, and her 9:30 a.m. check in calls. We will miss our daily quarantine rides around the lake and her sneaking food to Nash, our dog, during dinner. Mom was well loved and will be greatly missed.She is survived by her daughter, Diane Bergeron and Jack Carney of Bolton, with whom she made her home, and her daughter, Karen Bergeron and William Casey of Manchester; her beloved granddaughters and best friend, Becki Ericsson and her husband, Brian, of Melrose, Massachusetts, Kimmy Yario and her husband, Patrick, of New London; and her great-grandchildren, Anthony Ericsson, Cameron Ericsson, and Irelynn Yario. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth DeMichele and her husband, William, of Windsor Locks; her brother and sister-in-law, James Given and his wife, Janice, of East Granby; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Bernand Given and Joseph Given; and her sister and brother-in-law, Lorraine Ramezzana and her husband, John.The family wishes to thank the staff from MMH and the Dequattro Community Cancer Center for all their care, especially Dr. McLaughlin and the ICU staff.Because of the COVID-19, services will be graveside Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m., Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. Masks and social distancing will be observed.Memorial donations in memory of Louise may be made to Sarah's Second Chance Dog Rescue, 182 Skinner Road, Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences please visit