Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary Church Send Flowers Obituary

Louise M. (Lombardi) Barsanti, 91, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Regal V. Barsanti, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Suffield House.



Born on May 26, 1928, in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Angelina Lombardi. Louise and her husband were longtime faithful communicants of St. Mary Church since 1955 where she served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. They enjoyed 68 years of joyful marriage before Regal's passing in 2016. She retired from Cigna after 12 years and then worked in the office part time of Southern Auto for over 20 years before retiring.



Louise is survived by her five devoted children, Cheryl Benoit and her husband, Patrick, of Enfield, Richard Barsanti and his wife, Susan, of Windsor Locks, Patricia Simon and her husband, Gregory, of Enfield, James Barsanti and his wife, Donna, of Enfield, and Anne Dzialo and her husband, Edward, of Middlefield; her 13 cherished grandchildren, Christopher Blake of Meriden, Karen Kohler of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Keith Harlan of Orlando, Florida, Krista Bertrand of Windsor Locks, Jessica Mitchell of Middletown, Jeffrey Mitchell of McKinney, Texas, David Simon of Philadelphia, Anthony Barsanti of Enfield, Angela Phillips of Charleston, South Carolina, Alicia Zurlino of Somers, Amanda Barsanti of Enfield, and Emily Dzialo and EJ Dzialo, both of Middlefield; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her twin sister, Ella Spagnolo of North Palm Beach, Florida; and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Quigley of Suffield. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four siblings, Anthony Lombardi, Lena Lonardo, Sue Ferrara, and Ann Ricci.



Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Food Pantry, 50 Church St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



For online condolences, please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Louise M. (Lombardi) Barsanti, 91, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of the late Regal V. Barsanti, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Suffield House.Born on May 26, 1928, in Providence, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Angelina Lombardi. Louise and her husband were longtime faithful communicants of St. Mary Church since 1955 where she served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. They enjoyed 68 years of joyful marriage before Regal's passing in 2016. She retired from Cigna after 12 years and then worked in the office part time of Southern Auto for over 20 years before retiring.Louise is survived by her five devoted children, Cheryl Benoit and her husband, Patrick, of Enfield, Richard Barsanti and his wife, Susan, of Windsor Locks, Patricia Simon and her husband, Gregory, of Enfield, James Barsanti and his wife, Donna, of Enfield, and Anne Dzialo and her husband, Edward, of Middlefield; her 13 cherished grandchildren, Christopher Blake of Meriden, Karen Kohler of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Keith Harlan of Orlando, Florida, Krista Bertrand of Windsor Locks, Jessica Mitchell of Middletown, Jeffrey Mitchell of McKinney, Texas, David Simon of Philadelphia, Anthony Barsanti of Enfield, Angela Phillips of Charleston, South Carolina, Alicia Zurlino of Somers, Amanda Barsanti of Enfield, and Emily Dzialo and EJ Dzialo, both of Middlefield; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her twin sister, Ella Spagnolo of North Palm Beach, Florida; and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Quigley of Suffield. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four siblings, Anthony Lombardi, Lena Lonardo, Sue Ferrara, and Ann Ricci.Her family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Food Pantry, 50 Church St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close