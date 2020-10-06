1/
Louise (Gasek) Norton
Louise (Gasek) Norton, 91, widow of Robert Norton, died Sunday, Oct. 4, at home.

She is survived by her three children, Eileen Norton, Karen Mackintosh, Robert Norton and his wife, Karen; as well as her five wonderful grandchildren, Jenny, Lisa, Allyssa, John, and Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Louis Gasek; and is predeceased by her sisters, Helen Belanger and Shirley Brierley; as well as her son-in-law, Gary Mackintosh. Louise leaves behind many nieces, nephews and some longtime friends.

Special thanks to Jean (niece), Clifford (nephew) and her neighbor Donnie who spent many hours visiting and helping our mom.

Louise was an avid gardener and birdwatcher, traits she passed along to her family. She shared plants from her perennial gardens with many over the years. She always enjoyed garden tours and opportunities to see new places. Louise was a member of the garden club and a longtime member of St. Catherine Church.

Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

www.stjude.org

or the CT Humane Society

www.cthumane.org

For online condolences visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, 2020.
