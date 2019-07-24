Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louiselle R. (Soucy) Boucher. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Service 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Mary Church 42 Spring St. Windsor Locks , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Louiselle was born Feb. 8, 1935, in St. Rose, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Gerard and Isabelle (Picard) Soucy. She was a member of the Windsor Locks Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo and Thursday gatherings with her friends at the senior center. Louiselle also enjoyed sitting outside with her Garry Road friends. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting for family and friends. Louiselle will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, mémerè, sister, aunt, and friend and will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her children, Phillip Boucher and his wife, Lisa of Enfield, Andre Boucher and his wife, Heather, of Preston, Michelene Gonynor and her husband, Frank, of Inverness, Florida, Patricia Ouellet of St. Hilaire, New Brunswick, Canada, Denise Tomalonis and her husband, Thomas, of Windsor Locks, and Lisa Santos and her husband, Jim, of Windsor Locks; 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Dominique, Gabrielle, Nicole, Gary, Maurice, Emmanuel, Eric, Austin, and Chloe; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jean Soucy and his wife, Rachel, of St. Rose, Canada, and Paul Soucy and his wife, Bernadette, of Edmundston, New Brunswick; a host of nieces and nephews. Louiselle was predeceased by her twin sister, Louisette Theriault; a brother, Charlie Soucy; and a son-in-law, Regis Ouellet.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in memory of Louiselle may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



Louiselle R. (Soucy) Boucher, 84, of Windsor Locks, loving wife of the late Lucien Boucher, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.Louiselle was born Feb. 8, 1935, in St. Rose, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of the late Gerard and Isabelle (Picard) Soucy. She was a member of the Windsor Locks Senior Center, where she enjoyed playing bingo and Thursday gatherings with her friends at the senior center. Louiselle also enjoyed sitting outside with her Garry Road friends. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, and crocheting for family and friends. Louiselle will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, mémerè, sister, aunt, and friend and will be deeply missed.She is survived by her children, Phillip Boucher and his wife, Lisa of Enfield, Andre Boucher and his wife, Heather, of Preston, Michelene Gonynor and her husband, Frank, of Inverness, Florida, Patricia Ouellet of St. Hilaire, New Brunswick, Canada, Denise Tomalonis and her husband, Thomas, of Windsor Locks, and Lisa Santos and her husband, Jim, of Windsor Locks; 10 grandchildren, Danielle, Dominique, Gabrielle, Nicole, Gary, Maurice, Emmanuel, Eric, Austin, and Chloe; several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jean Soucy and his wife, Rachel, of St. Rose, Canada, and Paul Soucy and his wife, Bernadette, of Edmundston, New Brunswick; a host of nieces and nephews. Louiselle was predeceased by her twin sister, Louisette Theriault; a brother, Charlie Soucy; and a son-in-law, Regis Ouellet.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Sunday, July 28, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Monday, July 29, at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.Memorial contributions in memory of Louiselle may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from July 24 to July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.