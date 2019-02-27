Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Thomas Bulger. View Sign

Lowell Thomas Bulger passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.



He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in St. Clairsville, Ohio, to the late James C. and Ruth L Bulger. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy on the USS Lake Champlain. Employed by Pratt & Whitney for 35 years, Tom enjoyed restoring antique cars and was active for years in the Tolland Youth Football organization.



Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy; daughter, Alice of Stafford Springs; son, Patrick of Davie, Florida; and siblings, William, Terry, and Candy. He was predeceased by his elder brother, Wayne. He will be dearly missed by his family and the many lives he touched.



Funeral services and burial are private at the convenience of the family.



