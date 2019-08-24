Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loywana M. Minor. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

Loywana M. Minor, wife of the late George Minor, 86, of Vernon (formerly of Ellington), departed this life on Aug. 22, 2019, to rejoin family and friends.



Loywana was born in Norwich to the late Wilfred and Katherine (LaBrake) Aborn. She and George lived in Ellington for 62 years where they raised eight children. She also worked outside the home waitressing, catering and housekeeping. Loywana will always be remembered by her smile and someone who always saw good qualities in everyone she met.



Left to mourn her passing are her children, Beverly Kelly, Sandra Dubord and her husband, Steve, Bruce, Daniel, Gary and his wife, Viola, and Michael; 20 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sister Joan Rucci; and her sister-in-law, Gloria Aborn. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by her daughters Gail Swanson and Judy Klein; her brother, Ronald Aborn; and her granddaughter, Jennifer Klein.



The family would like to express great appreciation to Vitas Hospice for their compassionate care and support. A heartfelt thank you to Norma Anderson for her love, kindness and special care she gave during this difficult time and to Peter Moore and Theona Wheelock for their support.



Memorial donations can be made to Vitas Community Connection, 255 East Fifth Street, Suite 1200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202



Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, Aug. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St, Rockville. A funeral home service will take place at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.



For online condolences,please visit



petrasfuneralhome.com







