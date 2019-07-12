Lucien B. Bussiere, age 60, of Windsor Locks, passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2019.
Lou was born July 10, 1958, in Hartford to Lucien Bussiere and Rita (Collins) Bussiere.
He is survived by his mother, Rita; beloved daughter, Danielle, her husband, Lionel, and grandson Caden; brothers, Renee and his wife, Toni, Roger and his wife, Valerie; sisters, Irene Villone, Theresa Millares, Yvonne Bussiere, Nancy Maynard, Linda Bussiere, Pauline Guarnieri and her husband, Rob, Diane Bussiere; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and brothers, Marcel and Roland.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
Burial will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 12 to July 16, 2019