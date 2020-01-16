Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Funeral Mass 9:30 AM St. Bartholomew Church 736 Middle Turnpike E Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucien G. Thivierge, 90, of Manchester, husband of 50 years of the late Rolande (Gagnon) Thivierge passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 2, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford.



Lucien was born May 30, 1929, to his parents Alcide Thivierge and Bernadette (Hamel) Thivierge in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada. As a devoted family man, Lucien moved his family to the United States in 1968 in order to provide them with a better life. He became a United States citizen in 2002 and his family followed shortly thereafter. He worked for Klock Co. in Manchester for over 30 years, where he eventually retired. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family. After his retirement, he became a "babysitter" for his grandchildren, who he spoiled dearly by taking them after school to the Blue Duck store for candy bars. He was a dad that was always there for his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and regularly attended church, up until his last days. He enjoyed word search puzzles, watching "Wheel of Fortune," "Price is Right," and "Jeopardy!", painting, playing bingo, taking trips to Canada to visit his extended family, and he enjoyed watching hockey, especially when the Montreal Canadians were playing. He will be greatly missed by all of us.



Along with his wife and parents, Lucien was predeceased by his siblings, Jean Denis Thivierge, Paul Emile Thivierge, and Estelle (Thivierge) Jacques; and his son, Mario Thivierge. He is survived by his children, Sylvie (Thivierge) Peowski of Manchester, Andre Thivierge and wife, Nancy, of New Port Richey, Florida, Nicole (Thivierge) Libbey and husband Arthur of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Danielle (Thivierge) Belair of Florida, Laura (Peowski) Horn and husband Benjamin of Glastonbury, Katelyn Peowski of Hartford, Sara Peowski of Manchester, Matthew Thivierge of Manchester, Andrew Thivierge of Manchester, and Jacob Thivierge of New Britain; three great-grandchildren, Briahna Belair, Blake Belair, and Evan Horn; as well as three step grand-children; and two step great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to at



www.act.alz.org/donate



A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike E., Manchester. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



To leave a memory for the family please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Lucien G. Thivierge, 90, of Manchester, husband of 50 years of the late Rolande (Gagnon) Thivierge passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 2, 2020, at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford.Lucien was born May 30, 1929, to his parents Alcide Thivierge and Bernadette (Hamel) Thivierge in Lac Megantic, Quebec, Canada. As a devoted family man, Lucien moved his family to the United States in 1968 in order to provide them with a better life. He became a United States citizen in 2002 and his family followed shortly thereafter. He worked for Klock Co. in Manchester for over 30 years, where he eventually retired. He was a hard worker and always provided for his family. After his retirement, he became a "babysitter" for his grandchildren, who he spoiled dearly by taking them after school to the Blue Duck store for candy bars. He was a dad that was always there for his children and grandchildren. He was a man of faith and regularly attended church, up until his last days. He enjoyed word search puzzles, watching "Wheel of Fortune," "Price is Right," and "Jeopardy!", painting, playing bingo, taking trips to Canada to visit his extended family, and he enjoyed watching hockey, especially when the Montreal Canadians were playing. He will be greatly missed by all of us.Along with his wife and parents, Lucien was predeceased by his siblings, Jean Denis Thivierge, Paul Emile Thivierge, and Estelle (Thivierge) Jacques; and his son, Mario Thivierge. He is survived by his children, Sylvie (Thivierge) Peowski of Manchester, Andre Thivierge and wife, Nancy, of New Port Richey, Florida, Nicole (Thivierge) Libbey and husband Arthur of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Danielle (Thivierge) Belair of Florida, Laura (Peowski) Horn and husband Benjamin of Glastonbury, Katelyn Peowski of Hartford, Sara Peowski of Manchester, Matthew Thivierge of Manchester, Andrew Thivierge of Manchester, and Jacob Thivierge of New Britain; three great-grandchildren, Briahna Belair, Blake Belair, and Evan Horn; as well as three step grand-children; and two step great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to atA funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike E., Manchester. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery, Manchester.To leave a memory for the family please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close