Lucien "Lou" Ouellette

Service Information
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT
06040-4857
(860)-643-1222
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
736 Middle Turnpike East
Manchester, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
736 Middle Turnpike East
Manchester, CT
View Map
Obituary
Lucien "Lou" Ouellette, 91, of Manchester, the husband of Sandra (Babins) Ouellette died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Born in St. Agatha, Maine, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Yvonne (Collin) Ouellette and had lived in Manchester for many years. He was in the U.S. Army Reserve and retired from the Hartford Post Office after many years of service. Lou enjoyed bird watching, playing pool, golfing, and was always an athletic person who enjoyed watching basketball and sports in general.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Lou was the last of a generation of five siblings.

Lou's family would like to give thanks to two special people, Summa from Hartford Healthcare, who was Lou's personal care aide, and Debbie C., his visiting nurse who took wonderful care of Lou.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Bartholomew Church, at 10 a.m., 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Family and friends may call at the church on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
