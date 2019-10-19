Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucienne M. (Gosselin) Lachance, 90, of East Hartford, beloved wife for 63 years of the late Gerard J. Lachance, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born on April 20, 1929 in St. Come, province of Quebec, Canada, she was a daughter of the late Honore J. and Mary (Talbot) Gosselin and had lived in East Hartford for over 50 years.



Lucienne was a longtime faithful communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in East Hartford. She was a talented knitter, especially slippers, and loved to gift her family and friends with her creations. Lucienne devoted her life to raising her family and was happiest when they were all together.



She will be forever missed by her seven children: three sons, Bruno J. Lachance and his wife, Sharon, and Jacques J. Lachance, all of East Hartford, Yves D. Lachance and his wife, Rose, of South Windsor; four daughters, Diane M. Lachance of Ellington, Louise Kopp of Manchester, Noelline Lafayette and her husband, Bruce, of Woolwich, Maine, and Huguette Coniam and her husband Richard, of Bath, Maine; nine adored grandchildren, seven cherished great-grandchildren, and one special great-grandchild. She is also survived by one sister, Bertha Rancourt of Quebec, Canada; her son-in-law, David Roberts of East Hartford, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was sadly predeceased by her beloved daughter, Sylvie Roberts, five brothers, and four sisters.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be in Silver Lane Cemetery, East Hartford. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lucienne's memory may be made to The 200 Executive Blvd. S #4b, Southington, CT 06489.



