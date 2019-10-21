Dr. Lucile Layton

Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home
Stafford, CT
Obituary
Dr. Lucile Layton, 90, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, in her Lucy Corr residence.

She was a resident of Chesterfield County, Virginia. Prior residences were Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Ridgefield and Norwalk. Lucile was born to the late Reverend Roland and Lucile (LaCour) Heacock.

She was predeceased by her sister, Joan Ghebremeschel. Lucile was the loving mother of Debra Estes (Larry), Marshall Layton (Tina), Morris Layton (Mata), Timothy Layton (Karen), and Alyssa Andrews (Edwin). She was the proud grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of eight. She also leaves her brother, Dr. Donald Heacock; and a host of relatives and friends.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Staffordville Cemetery, Staffordville.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
