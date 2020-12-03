Lucille Grace (DeCarlo) Miele, beloved wife of Francis "Fran" J. Miele peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after an extended illness and recent surgery.
Born April 12, 1946, in Hartford, daughter of Vincent and Ann DeCarlo she attended East Hartford High School and graduated in the class of 1964. She worked at the Travelers Insurance Company until 1973. After which she became a stay at home mother. Lucille had several major accomplishments in her life. The first two were the births of her sons, Scott F. Miele and Kevin J. Miele. The third, Lucille was an accomplished keyboardist. In 1988, she competed in the local Connecticut Yamaha Competition taking first place in the hobbyist division with her rendition of "Never on Sunday". Her recording was then submitted to Yamaha as an entry to the National competition, which she was then selected as the National champion in the Hobbyist division. Her recording was published, along with the other division winners, on the 1988 Yamaha record album.
Lucille is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Fran, of 52 years, who was her primary caregiver for the past 20 months as she battled lung cancer and other medical problems; her sons Scott F. Miele of Connecticut, Kevin J. Miele and his spouse, Sheila J. Miele of Texas; along with four grandchildren, Brianna Miele of Oklahoma, David Miele of Oklahoma, Dylan Miele of Connecticut and Ryan Miele of Texas; as well as one great-grandchild, Leah Simmons of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sister, Angela Bizeau of Maine; mother-in-law Florence Miele of Connecticut; sister-in-law Christine Brainard of Connecticut; and nieces and nephew.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.lung.org