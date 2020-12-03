1/1
Lucille Grace (DeCarlo) Miele
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Grace (DeCarlo) Miele, beloved wife of Francis "Fran" J. Miele peacefully passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after an extended illness and recent surgery.

Born April 12, 1946, in Hartford, daughter of Vincent and Ann DeCarlo she attended East Hartford High School and graduated in the class of 1964. She worked at the Travelers Insurance Company until 1973. After which she became a stay at home mother. Lucille had several major accomplishments in her life. The first two were the births of her sons, Scott F. Miele and Kevin J. Miele. The third, Lucille was an accomplished keyboardist. In 1988, she competed in the local Connecticut Yamaha Competition taking first place in the hobbyist division with her rendition of "Never on Sunday". Her recording was then submitted to Yamaha as an entry to the National competition, which she was then selected as the National champion in the Hobbyist division. Her recording was published, along with the other division winners, on the 1988 Yamaha record album.

Lucille is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Fran, of 52 years, who was her primary caregiver for the past 20 months as she battled lung cancer and other medical problems; her sons Scott F. Miele of Connecticut, Kevin J. Miele and his spouse, Sheila J. Miele of Texas; along with four grandchildren, Brianna Miele of Oklahoma, David Miele of Oklahoma, Dylan Miele of Connecticut and Ryan Miele of Texas; as well as one great-grandchild, Leah Simmons of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sister, Angela Bizeau of Maine; mother-in-law Florence Miele of Connecticut; sister-in-law Christine Brainard of Connecticut; and nieces and nephew.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the American Lung Cancer Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or at www.lung.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
December 2, 2020
As a good friend to her son Scott, I always remember Lucille being so welcoming and nice to me and the rest of “the band” whenever she welcomed us into her home. She was always classy and caring to us despite all the noise we made. Deepest sympathies to Fran, Scott and Kevin from my family to yours. She will be missed.
Michael McAllister
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Miele family . May she rest easy now. From the Roy family.
chris roy
Friend
December 2, 2020
I love you grandma, I know you fought hard, and loved even harder, despite the battle with cancer. I always think about the little things you did, no matter how small, they meant a lot. Like making us breakfast while watching cartoons with us, encouraging us in whatever we enjoyed doing, and always making sure we wore a smile. You made sure we knew we were loved every single moment. It has cut pretty deep since you've passed, but I know you are in a better place. We all love you and miss you more than words could ever begin to describe. I personally am so grateful to have been your grandson, and to have known you. I will always think of you whenever I play a piano, and every note will be for you.
Ryan Miele
Grandchild
December 2, 2020
Mom
I Love you with all my heart!
I will miss you!!
Rest easy!
Scott
Scott Miele
Family
December 2, 2020
Lu you were such a beautiful person you can RIP im so sorry you had to leave but I will always remember the beautiful person you were and I hope your family can find peace
Rosanne brown
Family
December 2, 2020
She Was So Nice May My Cuz R I P
Subby
Family
December 2, 2020
To my wonderful family:

My hearts goes out to my brother and his sons in this time of need. Lucille was a loving wife, and devoted mother. I can honestly say she was my "sister" that I never had. She was the most beautiful person and I will miss her with all my heart in soul. RIP my "sister" and I will never forget all the memories we created together. I love you and fly high with the angels.
Christine Miele Brainard
Sister
December 2, 2020
I was deeply saddened to hear this news. I knew Lucille my entire life and I lived next to her and her family since 1978. Her and my mom are best friends. I will never forget all those years and fun we all had. Memories. Love and hugs to the family. Truly a wonderful woman who will be missed. Love you lady and may you rest in peace.

Love,
Paula Leone Britton
Paula Leone Britton
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
I knew Lucille all my life and grew up living next to her and her family since 1978. She is my mom's best friend and will be truly missed. I will never forget her. I love you lady! May you rest in peace.
Paula Leone Britton
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
She Was So Nice, May She R I P <
Subby
Family
December 2, 2020
My deepest condolences. Lucille was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was kind, compassionate and loving. May you rest in peace Lu and fly with the angels.

Love,
Cousin Mary Rae
Mary Rae Granato
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved