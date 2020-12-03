I love you grandma, I know you fought hard, and loved even harder, despite the battle with cancer. I always think about the little things you did, no matter how small, they meant a lot. Like making us breakfast while watching cartoons with us, encouraging us in whatever we enjoyed doing, and always making sure we wore a smile. You made sure we knew we were loved every single moment. It has cut pretty deep since you've passed, but I know you are in a better place. We all love you and miss you more than words could ever begin to describe. I personally am so grateful to have been your grandson, and to have known you. I will always think of you whenever I play a piano, and every note will be for you.



Ryan Miele

Grandchild