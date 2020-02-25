Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Krum (Kiess) Layman. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Krum (Kiess) Layman, of Vernon, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.



She was the loving wife of 69 years of the late Louis J. Layman. She leaves her two sons and their families; and her sister, Thelma Kiess of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Mame (Krum) Kiess; and sisters, Anna Hassler, Grace Frey, Pearl Pechacek, and Rowena Kiess. She is survived by her oldest son and his family, David and Mary Layman of Tolland, and their sons and their families, Adam and Kim Layman of Monroe Township, New Jersey, and their two sons, Sam and Steven, John and Tracy Layman of Somers, and their daughter, Audrey; and her youngest son and his family, Timothy and Erica Layman of Danville, California, and their two children, Christopher and Heather.



Lucille was a native of Coopersburg. After serving in WWII she met Louis, married, and built a home and life together in Ellington, where they raised their two sons. They later moved to Coopersburg for 18 years until ultimately settling in East Windsor and then Vernon. Lucille served in the U.S. Army Women's Army Corp. at the Pentagon in the War Department Operations Division during WWII. She was a Technical Sargent and received the Army Commendation Ribbon for her service.



Lucille's family offers sincere appreciation to the staff of Welles Country Village for their kindness and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lucille's memory be made to the Autism Speaks Foundation



autismspeaks.org



Relatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76-Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will take place at a later date in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Lucille Krum (Kiess) Layman, of Vernon, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home.She was the loving wife of 69 years of the late Louis J. Layman. She leaves her two sons and their families; and her sister, Thelma Kiess of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Mame (Krum) Kiess; and sisters, Anna Hassler, Grace Frey, Pearl Pechacek, and Rowena Kiess. She is survived by her oldest son and his family, David and Mary Layman of Tolland, and their sons and their families, Adam and Kim Layman of Monroe Township, New Jersey, and their two sons, Sam and Steven, John and Tracy Layman of Somers, and their daughter, Audrey; and her youngest son and his family, Timothy and Erica Layman of Danville, California, and their two children, Christopher and Heather.Lucille was a native of Coopersburg. After serving in WWII she met Louis, married, and built a home and life together in Ellington, where they raised their two sons. They later moved to Coopersburg for 18 years until ultimately settling in East Windsor and then Vernon. Lucille served in the U.S. Army Women's Army Corp. at the Pentagon in the War Department Operations Division during WWII. She was a Technical Sargent and received the Army Commendation Ribbon for her service.Lucille's family offers sincere appreciation to the staff of Welles Country Village for their kindness and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Lucille's memory be made to the Autism Speaks FoundationRelatives and friends may join the family on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at The Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76-Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will take place at a later date in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close