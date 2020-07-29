Lucille Mary H. (Haber) Person, 98, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to the late Roland F. Person.
Lucille was born on Sept. 30, 1921, in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, to the late George and Anna (Winarski) Haber and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Enfield H.S. Prior to retiring in 1980, Lucille was employed with UTC / Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 38 years of service. She was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church, Enfield. An avid golfer she was a member of Shaker Farms C.C. and had accomplished two holes- in-one. She also loved to dance to a good polka, jitterbug and etc. with her beloved husband Roland.
Lucille is survived by her beloved sister, Jane Pierz of Enfield; her loving nieces, who also cared for her, Barbara Bogacz of Enfield, and Kim Bechard (Peter) of Ellington; grandnephews, John Bogacz of Westfield, Massachusetts, Thomas Bogacz of Naples, Florida; grand nieces, Madyson and Olivia Bechard, both of Ellington; along with many other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Haber of Enfield; and wonderful neighbors; and would like to thank her home health caregivers, Nancy, Diane and Barbara. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and Joseph Haber; a sister, Pauline Reichert; brothers-in-law Adam Pierz, and Frank Reichert; and sister-in-law Jane Haber.
Relatives and friends may gather on Thursday, July 30, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. in St. Adalbert Church, Enfield, Interment will then follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Enfield. Due to the health crisis masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial donations in her memory may be m ade to the charity of the donor's choice
