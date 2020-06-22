Lucille (Sweeton) Meyer, 90, of Stafford Springs, beloved wife for 32 years of the late Ernest Henry Meyer, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Bloomfield.Born in Winsted on Jan. 10, 1930, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Humphrey) Sweeton, she was raised in Granby and was a graduate of Simsbury High School, Class of 1948. After high school, Lucille continued her education at Danbury State Teacher's College where she majored in elementary education. Lucille taught in the Vernon Public Schools for 21 years until her retirement. In her spare time, Lucille and her husband enjoyed camping, spending winters in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and she also traveled extensively including memorable trips to Hawaii and Alaska. Lucille was an avid reader and never lost her passion for learning. She was always very supportive of her local library as well as many other non-profits and charities. Lucille was a very caring person, who stepped into the role of stepmother after marrying Ernest Meyer when she was 35. During her retirement, she volunteered at Johnson Memorial Hospital and became involved in many groups and committees at her church, Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford. Lucille sang in the choir, worked in the church's "Little Shop" from its inception, and supported the church's many fundraising events.She leaves three stepchildren, Carol Karkevich of Ellington, Trina Meyer of North Myrtle Beach, and David Meyer of Stafford Springs; a grandson, Charles "Chum" Muller and his wife, Christine, of East Windsor; three sisters-in-law, Irene Kuca of Somers, Marilyn Yadziniak and her husband, John, of Willington, and Kathleen Waslewski and her husband, William, of Vernon; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Lucia Demmons; and two sisters, Grace Ayer and Eunice Gilbert; a brother, Richard Sweeton; and a grandson, Frederick Muller.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 1 p.m., on the grounds of the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs. Burial will be private in Granby Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the Seabury Disaster Response Fund (COVID), 200 Seabury Dr., Bloomfield, CT 06002 or to the Second Congregational Church of Stafford at West Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences and to view the service live or after June 27, at 1 p.m., please visit