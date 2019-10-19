Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille "Lorraine" Pinatti. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Prayer Service 3:00 PM Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille "Lorraine" Pinatti, 83, of Stafford Springs, beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Pinatti, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born in Saugus, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Lester and Lucille (Ouellette) Russell. Lorraine was employed as a bank teller for 25 years at Workers Federal Credit Union. Her hobbies included painting, gardening, and she especially liked doing yard work. Her most recent hobby was painting and hiding rocks around town. She had many friends, a very close relationship with her siblings, but above all, she loved being a mother. She went out of her way to attend the many events and activities of her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She always wore a smile and was ready at a moments notice to don a costume, sing a song, or do a little dance. She will be deeply missed.



Lorraine is survived by her two children, Michael Pinatti and his wife, Laura of Willington, and Debbie Salvatore and her husband, Gary of Daytona Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Thomas Pinatti and his wife, Bria, Sarah and Lisa Pinatti, Jeremy Salvatore and his partner, Nicole Fernandez, and Ryan Salvatore; great-granddaughter, Madison Salvatore; siblings, Thomas Russell and his wife, Sandy, Sandra Alvord, and Carol Clarke and her husband, Dale; and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a prayer service to take place at 3 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately in St Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.



