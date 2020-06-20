Lucille Regnier, 92, of Enfield, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare.
Lucille was born and raised in Latuque, Canada, the daughter of the late Phillias and Alice Therrien. She moved to Enfield in 1965 with her husband, the late Benoni Regnier, where they made their home and raised their family. Lucille enjoyed doing puzzles and spending time with her family
She is survived by her two children, Michel Regnier of Enfield and Diane Blanzinkski and her husband, Edward, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Richard Regnier and his wife, Jeanne, Rachel Regnier, Lisa Marie Regnier, and Joshua Regnier and his wife, Alexis; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Cameron, Cloey, Connor, Alyssa, and Jayden.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Donations in memory of Lucille may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.