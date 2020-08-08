Lucine B. (Croteau) Provencher, 95, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Thomas Provencher (2003).Born on June 1, 1925, in Enfield, Connecticut, to the late Henry and Blanche (Michaud) Croteau and was a lifelong resident of Enfield. In her leisure time she enjoyed knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader. Lucine was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to caring for her loving family and her home.Lucine is survived by her three loving daughters, Marlene Raiche and husband, Richard, of Enfield, Gail Downes of Somers, and Robyn Taylor and husband, William, of Enfield; her four beloved grandchildren, Thomas Downes, Lisa Gladysz, Erin Downes and Kristin Raiche; five cherished great-grandchildren, Ethan Sparrow, Abigail Downes, Ashton Downes, Connor Sparrow and Alexa Gladysz. Besides her husband and parents, Lucine was predeceased by two brothers, Raymond and Ronald Croteau.Services for Lucine will be private at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her memory may be made to Westside German Shepard Rescue, 3016 S. Hill St., Los Angeles, CA 9007 orTo leave an online condolence message for the family go to: