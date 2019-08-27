Lucy A. (Ferrendino) Mulé

Lucy A. (Ferrendino) Mulé, 97, of Mark Twain in Enfield, beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Mulé, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Suffield House. Lucy passed peacefully with her final words, "I love my family."

She was born in Springfield and has resided in Enfield for most of her life. Lucy was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church.

She is survived by two sons and a daughter, Ann Marie and Michael Berry of Enfield, Nicholas and Mary Mulé of Westbrook, Michael and Laurie (Amsden) Mulé of Enfield; six grandchildren, Amy Diaz and Dean Berry, Matthew and Patrick Mulé, and Lauren and Nicole Mulé; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers and a sister.

Lucy's family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapel, 61 South Road, Enfield.

A procession will gather at the funeral home Friday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will be held at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2019
