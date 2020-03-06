Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludger Louis "Keck" Daigle. View Sign Service Information Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield 88 Columbia Street Wakefield , RI 02879 (401)-783-7271 Send Flowers Obituary





Louis was born in Van Buren, Maine, Aug. 25, 1925. He was the fifth of seven children born to Dr. Wilfred J. Daigle and Rosalie (Pelletier) Daigle. Lou enlisted during WWII and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant navigating B-29 bombers for the Army Air Force. After his military service, he attended the University of Maine and graduated with his B.S. degree in engineering physics. A lifelong engineer, his career took him and his bride to Washington, D.C., then Long Island, New York, before settling in Connecticut to work for United Technologies Research Center. He enjoyed a long and creative career solving wind tunnel stability control problems and developing the first microprocessor-based robotics applications for the center. He held several patents with much of his work still in use today. Together he and his wife enjoyed a long retirement with travel and adventure. Lou was active playing tennis and golf including an "ace," and visiting the beach with his family and playing cards with friends. His creativity in the household would exhibit itself in finding a solution to repairing something that had stopped working or improving how something functioned. As his children, we learned how to do repairs and other handywork from him. In his own way, he was far in front of the green technology curve. Lou also enjoyed time in the kitchen, employing some of the specialties passed down through his family and of course putting his own spin on a few of those recipes.



He was preceded in death recently by his wife, Theresa, of 69 years; his parents, and his siblings, Oscar Daigle and wife, Kay, Jeanne Daigle Fontaine and husband, Sonny, Fernand "Freddy" Daigle and wife, Maggie, Isabelle Daigle Gardner and husband, Donald, Helen Louise Daigle, and Louis Daigle. He is survived by his four children, Susan (wife of David) Perreira, Jo Ann (wife of Brent) Carlson, Peter (husband of Patricia) Daigle, and Jeffrey (husband of Susan) Daigle; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Jared, Benjamin, Becca, Kerry, Patrick, Mary, Caleb, Micah, and Claire; and five great-grandchildren.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family



For condolences visits



www.averystortifuneralhome.com



Ludger Louis "Keck" Daigle passed away after a short illness Monday, March 2, 2020, at his most recent residence in Wakefield, Rhode lsland.Louis was born in Van Buren, Maine, Aug. 25, 1925. He was the fifth of seven children born to Dr. Wilfred J. Daigle and Rosalie (Pelletier) Daigle. Lou enlisted during WWII and was commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant navigating B-29 bombers for the Army Air Force. After his military service, he attended the University of Maine and graduated with his B.S. degree in engineering physics. A lifelong engineer, his career took him and his bride to Washington, D.C., then Long Island, New York, before settling in Connecticut to work for United Technologies Research Center. He enjoyed a long and creative career solving wind tunnel stability control problems and developing the first microprocessor-based robotics applications for the center. He held several patents with much of his work still in use today. Together he and his wife enjoyed a long retirement with travel and adventure. Lou was active playing tennis and golf including an "ace," and visiting the beach with his family and playing cards with friends. His creativity in the household would exhibit itself in finding a solution to repairing something that had stopped working or improving how something functioned. As his children, we learned how to do repairs and other handywork from him. In his own way, he was far in front of the green technology curve. Lou also enjoyed time in the kitchen, employing some of the specialties passed down through his family and of course putting his own spin on a few of those recipes.He was preceded in death recently by his wife, Theresa, of 69 years; his parents, and his siblings, Oscar Daigle and wife, Kay, Jeanne Daigle Fontaine and husband, Sonny, Fernand "Freddy" Daigle and wife, Maggie, Isabelle Daigle Gardner and husband, Donald, Helen Louise Daigle, and Louis Daigle. He is survived by his four children, Susan (wife of David) Perreira, Jo Ann (wife of Brent) Carlson, Peter (husband of Patricia) Daigle, and Jeffrey (husband of Susan) Daigle; 10 grandchildren, Kristin, Jared, Benjamin, Becca, Kerry, Patrick, Mary, Caleb, Micah, and Claire; and five great-grandchildren.Services will be private and at the convenience of the familyFor condolences visits Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close