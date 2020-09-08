Luis Gonzalez de Mendoza, 78, died at his Hondo Trail home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Sept. 3, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Robert Oldakowski for 11 years and his life partner for 42 years.Luis was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Havana, Cuba. He attended The Choate School in Connecticut and, after a year at Harvard University, graduated from Louisiana State University in 1964 with a degree in sugar engineering. He was a commodities broker at Merrill Lynch in New York City until health issues cut short his working career. After retiring to Key Biscayne, Florida in 1990, the couple moved to Santa Fe in 2007. Luis continued to follow Wall Street financial markets and actively trade his portfolio using his laptop computer.Luis and Robert had a civil union ceremony in Grafton, Vermont, in 2000 and officially married on Aug. 4, 2009, in New Haven.Luis was predeceased by his father, Raul Gonzalez de Mendoza; his mother, Carola Olavarria Mendoza; and his sister, Carolina Mendoza Silva. He is survived by husband Robert; nieces and nephews Luis, Carolina, Lourdes, and Alvaro Miguel; cousins; and loving in-laws and friends. Luis' recent life was enriched by his loyal dog, Lucky, and helpers Veronica and Claudia.Arrangements are through Rivera Family Funeral Home in Santa Fe.