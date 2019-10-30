Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Luke E. O'Connor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Dr. Luke E. O'Connor, M.D. was born on May 16, 1929, in Brooklyn New York to Edward J. O'Connor and Ann (Broderick) O'Connor. The family moved to Belle Harbor New York when Luke was young. He was educated in parochial schools, including St. Augustine High School in Brooklyn. He was also a proud graduate of Manhattan College in Riverdale, New York. Growing up in New York, Luke loved music and played the trumpet with a swing band. He said he could not join the Boy Scouts when he was young because he was always too busy playing his trumpet for weddings. Luke's favorite job during his youth was working at The Rockaway Beaches. Luke was an avid Brooklyn Dodgers fan and, at age 90, could still name the starting lineup of the team including his favorite player, Jackie Robinson. Luke never got over the departure of the Brooklyn Dodgers for L.A. Upon college graduation, Luke went on to medical school at University College Galway, Ireland. Luke loved going to school, loved Ireland, and loved the people he met from Ireland and many other countries. Luke made many friends during his years at school. When Luke returned from Ireland, he completed his medical training at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, where he met the love of his life, Betty Jayne (Stenson) O'Connor. Luke and Betty Jayne were married for 62 years. Upon completing his residency, Luke entered the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a Captain. Luke served in Fitzsimmons Army hospital in Denver, Colorado. While serving, Luke was called up twice in the Army Reserves. He was proud to serve his country. When Luke's military obligation was completed, he established a family practice in Rockville, where he served this community for 35 years. Upon retirement from private practice, Luke worked for the Hartford Dispensary as an addiction medicine specialist for an additional 18 years. He retired again, reluctantly, at the age of 83 1/2. Luke loved caring for people and practicing medicine. He cherished the camaraderie of his colleagues including fellow physicians, Nurses, hospital staff and office support. Luke was a generous person who contributed to many organizations and was especially giving to his alma maters - Manhattan College, St. Augustine's, and University College Galway.The other big love of Luke's life was his family with Betty Jayne and their nine children, their spouses, and their grandchildren. Luke was also very close with his dear sisters, Ann Barry, Ellen Stankewick, and Geraldine Block. Besides his wife, Betty Jayne, Luke is survived by his nine children, Bernadette and David Gasek of Somers, Luke O'Connor and Amy Chi of Hong Kong, Joseph and Ann O'Connor of Vernon, Matthew and Celeste O'Connor of Wilbraham, Massachusetts, Sarah (Deming) O'Connor of Windsor, Daniel O'Connor of Hereford, Arizona, Andrew and Julie O'Connor of Weddington, North Carolina, Judith and John Ravenna of NYC, Jessica O'Connor and Michael Turnell of Marthas Vineyard, Massachusetts; his grandchildren, Christina , Justin and Coley O'Connor, Miles Gasek and his wife, Jessica, Nathan Gasek and longtime girlfriend Jennifer Nelb, Elizabeth O'Connor and fiancé Jamie Gibb, Madeline O'Connor and Joseph O'Connor, Luke Deming, Avery O'Connor and Quinn O'Connor; and many nieces and nephews. Luke was predeceased by his son-in-law, Robert N. Deming Jr.; and three brothers-in-law, Walter Barry, James Block, and Walter Stankewick; as well as his sister-in-law, Marion Stenson Worth.Relatives and friends may join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10, a.m., at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, 25 Kingsbury Ave., Rockville.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

