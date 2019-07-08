Lutie I. (Delp) Marshall, 81, of Stafford Springs, loving wife of the late Gordon Marshall, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Lutie was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Dubois, Pennsylvania on the family farm. She loved her dogs and cherished trips to Mohegan Sun with her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, David Marshall and his wife, Sandy, of Suffield, Carol Marshall of Illinois, Francine Marshall of Enfield, and Elizabeth Marshall of Stafford Springs; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
