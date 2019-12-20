|
|
|
|
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home
Lyman B. Fogg, M.D., 86, of South Windsor and formerly of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Sally (Eibell) Fogg (December 2018), passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Born in Newton, Massachusetts, the son of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Cass) Fogg, he grew up in Newton and lived in Vernon for over 45 years before moving to South Windsor last year. Lyman was a graduate of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Class of 1954, and he completed medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, Class of 1960. He was a partner in the East Hartford Radiology Group, where he practiced for over 35 years until his retirement in 2002.
Lyman proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon and served as the head deacon for several years.
He is survived by his children, Christopher Fogg of South Windsor, Jonathan Fogg and his wife, Ria, of Rochester, New York, and Catherine Iarusso and her husband, Jack, of Littleton, Colorado; four grandchildren, Ryan, Julianne, A. J., and Sarah; a brother, Richard Fogg and his wife, Carrie, of Sonoma, California; and two nieces; and a nephew.
His family will receive friends for a calling hour on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow with military honors in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, 2019
|
|
|
|