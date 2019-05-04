Lyman Frederick Risley, age 94, (known by all as Freddie), son of Lyman and Caroline McCarthy Risley, passed on to his next life April 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Fayanna Farr Risley; a special daughter and her husband, Karen and Brad Sage; granddaughter and her husband, Lynn and Mark Etheridge; great-grandchildren, Joshua and Megan Etheridge; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
He retired from the Town of Vernon Public Works Department and was a member of the Bolton Lake Shores Association for 53 years. He served in the U.S. Navy in World War II.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Margaret Rondinone.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2019