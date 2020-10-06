Lyn-Ann Felber (Pottinger), 53, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Frank Felber passed away peacefully in her Florida home early Sunday morning, Sept. 27, after almost four years of fighting ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her family and her fur babies.Lyn-Ann is survived by her husband, Frank; and her children, Frankie and Erin of Lebanon. She also left behind her father, Bill Pottinger, who was married to the late Gladys Pottinger; father-in-law Frank Felber and mother-in-law Diane Tilliston; her two sisters, Lorene (Peter) Fortin of Tolland, and Deb (Vincent) Pinto of Hebron; her sister-in-law, Linda Felber (East Hartford); nieces, Kelly Pinto (Goddaughter), Kara Crandall, and Stacey Pinto of Hebron; nephews, Josh Fortin, Matt Fortin (Godson), Roger Lasky, and Ryan Lasky; and great-niece Madison Pinto. She also had many aunts and uncles and cousins; along with her amazing friends, Robin Goode, Laura Hall, Ellen Marouski, Michaela Willoughby- Gorham, Sandi Melo and her children Julianna Alfonso and Angelena Alfonso, Sheri Olsen, Christine Bialczak, Carrie Sneed, and Kathleen Taylor. She also adopted many of her children's friends and treated them like her own, Samantha Lund, Evan Llanes, Shayde Caldarone Howlett; fur babies, Ziggy (dog), Kiwi (cat), Prometheus (cat), Sissy (cat), Little Bear (cat) Aires (cat), Athena (cat), Lucky (bird).Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at John F Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester and is open to anyone who would like to come. Masks are mandatoryFor full obituary and online condolences please visit