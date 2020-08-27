1/
Lynn Gay Hemmeler
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynn Gay Hemmeler, 60, of Enfield passed into eternal rest Aug. 22, 2020, with loved ones by her side at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. She was the beloved life partner of Brian Scarborough, also of Enfield.

Lynn was born on July 15, 1960, in Manchester to the late Clifford Hemmeler Sr. and Rosemary Niemann Hemmeler. She resided in Enfield most of her life. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.

She is survived by her mother, Rosemary of Enfield; beloved children, daughter April Molina McCauley her husband, Andrew McCauley, of Windsor, and sons Kenneth Scarborough and his girlfriend, Rachel Seidell, of Granby, and Brandon Scarborough of Enfield; her grandchildren, Brianna Bailey, Maria, Michael and Maddison McCauley, all of Windsor; a brother, Clifford Hemmeler Jr., his wife, Kelly Hemmeler, and their daughters, Private Veronica Pike and Jessica Pike, of Enfield; sister June Karcz of Ellington; nieces Melissa Karcz, her son, Tristen Klinakis, both of Nashville, Alison Karcz, her husband, Jason Bernard, and their children, Josie and Jackson of Ellington. She enjoyed being outside, listening to music, surrounded by family and friends.

The family requests that those wishing to celebrate the life of Lynn, join them at the Leete Stevens Funeral home, 61 South Road, Enfield, for memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.

For online condolences please visit

www.leetestevens.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved