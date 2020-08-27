Lynn Gay Hemmeler, 60, of Enfield passed into eternal rest Aug. 22, 2020, with loved ones by her side at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. She was the beloved life partner of Brian Scarborough, also of Enfield.Lynn was born on July 15, 1960, in Manchester to the late Clifford Hemmeler Sr. and Rosemary Niemann Hemmeler. She resided in Enfield most of her life. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend.She is survived by her mother, Rosemary of Enfield; beloved children, daughter April Molina McCauley her husband, Andrew McCauley, of Windsor, and sons Kenneth Scarborough and his girlfriend, Rachel Seidell, of Granby, and Brandon Scarborough of Enfield; her grandchildren, Brianna Bailey, Maria, Michael and Maddison McCauley, all of Windsor; a brother, Clifford Hemmeler Jr., his wife, Kelly Hemmeler, and their daughters, Private Veronica Pike and Jessica Pike, of Enfield; sister June Karcz of Ellington; nieces Melissa Karcz, her son, Tristen Klinakis, both of Nashville, Alison Karcz, her husband, Jason Bernard, and their children, Josie and Jackson of Ellington. She enjoyed being outside, listening to music, surrounded by family and friends.The family requests that those wishing to celebrate the life of Lynn, join them at the Leete Stevens Funeral home, 61 South Road, Enfield, for memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106.For online condolences please visit