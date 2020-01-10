Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn M. Mgrdichian. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynn M. Mgrdichian, 48, beloved wife to William Sullivan, of Granby, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born Nov. 17, 1971, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, the daughter to Ronald Mgrdichian and Diane (Miller) Mgrdichian. Lynn was born to be a teacher. She adored her little sister, Laura, and began showing her love for education through teaching her words at the young age of seven. She pursued this love through a long career with the Enfield Board of Education as a special education teacher.



Lynn was a compassionate, intuitive and generous person who touched the lives of her friends, family, and students. She was a champion of the underdog and took great joy in preparing students for the Special Olympics. Lynn found peace in the serenity of the ocean and nature; she especially loved starfish, bunnies, and the beauty and grace of monarch butterflies.



In addition to her husband, William Sullivan, and her parents, Lynn is survived by her five brothers, Mark, Matthew, and Robert Mgrdichian of Enfield, Michael Mgrdichian and his wife, Lori of Windsor, and Ryan Mgrdichian of Orleans, Massachusetts; a sister, Laura Mgrdichian and her husband, Jamil Egdemir of Mount Airy, North Carolina; and three nieces and a nephew.



The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Smilow Cancer Center for their care and compassion, as well as to their treasured friends who became a part of Bill and Lynn's family and bestowed immeasurable help and support.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the LUNGevity foundation to help fund research for nonsmokers ALK small cell lung cancer.



To leave online condolences, please visit







Lynn M. Mgrdichian, 48, beloved wife to William Sullivan, of Granby, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.She was born Nov. 17, 1971, in Mount Holly, New Jersey, the daughter to Ronald Mgrdichian and Diane (Miller) Mgrdichian. Lynn was born to be a teacher. She adored her little sister, Laura, and began showing her love for education through teaching her words at the young age of seven. She pursued this love through a long career with the Enfield Board of Education as a special education teacher.Lynn was a compassionate, intuitive and generous person who touched the lives of her friends, family, and students. She was a champion of the underdog and took great joy in preparing students for the Special Olympics. Lynn found peace in the serenity of the ocean and nature; she especially loved starfish, bunnies, and the beauty and grace of monarch butterflies.In addition to her husband, William Sullivan, and her parents, Lynn is survived by her five brothers, Mark, Matthew, and Robert Mgrdichian of Enfield, Michael Mgrdichian and his wife, Lori of Windsor, and Ryan Mgrdichian of Orleans, Massachusetts; a sister, Laura Mgrdichian and her husband, Jamil Egdemir of Mount Airy, North Carolina; and three nieces and a nephew.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Smilow Cancer Center for their care and compassion, as well as to their treasured friends who became a part of Bill and Lynn's family and bestowed immeasurable help and support.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A celebration of life will begin at 5 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the LUNGevity foundation to help fund research for nonsmokers ALK small cell lung cancer.To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close