Lynn Mamet Ryerson, 73, died peacefully at her home on July 26, after a five-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She grew up in Coventry and lived the last 42 years in Manchester.

She was predeceased by her parents, Emil and Helen Mamet, and son, Erik Marshall Ryerson. She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Ryerson Libby; sister and best friend, Suzanne Mamet; very good friend, Wayne Ryerson; and six wonderful grandchildren, Shane, Maxwell, Isla, Ella, Macy, and Brock.

Lynn's family was the center of her life. She was amazingly creative and artistic. Her devotion to family and impressive skills led to the warmest and most festive holidays. You could never find a sweeter person with such a solid shoulder to lean on. She was treasured and will be missed.

Her family would like to thank Drs. Alan Mayer and Joel Silver, the staff at RCCA in Manchester and West Hartford, as well as the clinical trial staff at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Services are private and at the discretion of the family.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
