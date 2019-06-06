Guest Book View Sign Service Information Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service 220 North Main Street East Longmeadow , MA 01028 (413)-525-2800 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Forastiere Smith Funeral Home 220 N. Main St. East Longmeadow , MA View Map Funeral service 8:45 AM Forastiere Smith Funeral Home 220 N. Main St. East Longmeadow , MA View Map Liturgy 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 395 Chestnut St. Springfield , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lynne F. Albano, 62, of Somers, passed away peacefully June 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, following a five year battle with cancer.



Born Nov. 17, 1956, in Springfield, she was a daughter to the late Eugene and Mae (Small) Perrault. She was a graduate of East Longmeadow High School and was a former employee of Milton Bradley. Lynne met the love of her life, Keith M. Albano, Aug. 27, 1976, and exactly one year later they were married, sharing 42 years together. Lynne was an avid golfer and was a member of both Twin Hills and Great Horse Country Clubs where she enjoyed golfing with her girlfriends. She also enjoyed spending time at the beach with her sister. Her greatest joy however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, Sophia and Jack.



In addition to her husband, Keith "Lefty" of Somers, she will be missed by her loving daughter, Jenna Harma and her husband, Michael; and grandchildren Sophia and Jack all of Cheshire; siblings Carole Perrault, Barbara Deveau and husband, John, Dawn Smith and longtime partner, Donald Richardson, Richard Perrault and wife, Dina; sister-in-law Kathy Pessolano and her husband, Eddie; brothers-in-law Kevin Albano and wife, Tina, and Kenneth Albano and wife, Beth; several nieces, nephews, other loving relatives, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her father and mother-in-law, Jack and Jean Albano.



Lynne's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. John McCann and Dr. Michael Yunes of Baystate's D'Amour Center for Cancer Care for their compassionate care given to Lynne. Also, a very special thank you to Aunt Sue and brother-in-law Kevin for their dedicated care over the past five years.



A funeral service for Lynne will be held Saturday, June 8, beginning at 8:45 a.m. from Forastiere Smith Funeral Home, 220 North Main St., East Longmeadow, Massachusetts with a Liturgy of Christian Burial, to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 395 Chestnut St., Springfield. A private family burial will be held at a later date.



Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynne's name to the D'Amour Center for Cancer Care, 280 Chestnut St., 6th Floor, Springfield, MA 01199.



