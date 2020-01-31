Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for M. Isabel Arcoleo. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 4:30 PM the home of Cindy and Dave Westerman 43 Maple Valley Road Bolton , CT View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

M. Isabel Arcoleo, formerly of Vernon, passed away in Lima, Perú, on Oct. 8, 2019, surrounded by her three children and longtime caregiver, at the age of 81.



Born in Lima on Feb. 17, 1938, she met her future husband, Richard K.F. Arcoleo, there at a military dance at one of his ports of call while he was in the Navy. After a transcontinental romance, they married in 1962. They lived abroad in Naples, Italy, for a year before moving to Connecticut, first residing in Middletown before settling in Vernon in 1964. 45 years later, after Richard, her husband of 47 years, was laid to rest in 2009, she returned to Lima, where she spent eight happy years back in her homeland. Isabel overcame many hurdles during her life, such as mastering the English language, learning to drive, surviving breast cancer, and entering the workforce, all while maintaining a home and raising three children.



She is survived by her son, Fred and wife, Carolyn Tacey, from New York City; daughter Cynthia Westerman and husband, Dave, of Bolton; son Kenneth Arcoleo of Houston, Texas; and former daughter-in-law Tammy Scott Arcoleo of Trevor, Wisconsin. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Anthony, Amanda, and Adrian Arcoleo of Wisconsin; Erin Westerman and fiancé, Thomas Trudeau, of Chaplin; and Casey Westerman of Silver Spring, Maryland.



Please join us for a memorial gathering to celebrate her life Saturday, Feb. 15, at 4:30 p.m., at the home of Cindy and Dave Westerman, 43 Maple Valley Road, Bolton.



She will be laid to rest beside her beloved Richard in a private ceremony at CT Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.



Please RSVP by Saturday, Feb. 8, to Cindy at 860-209-5933 or email at







