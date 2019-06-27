Mabel (Jackson) Carrozzo, 93, of Amherst, Massachusetts, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of Ralph Carrozzo, peacefully passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Linda Manor.
Daughter of the late William and Margaret (Rattclif) Jackson, Mabel was born in Manchester, England, Feb. 26, 1926. She emigrated to the United States as a war bride to the late Leo Bushman. Mabel had a long career of over 35 years as a secretary for CL&P. In her free time, she enjoyed square dancing, knitting and crocheting, and beautifying the surroundings in her home. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Episcopal (formerly St. Mary's) Church. In her later years she would often be found engaged in sharing of war stories with her friends at the nursing home.
In addition to her loving husband Ralph, Mabel is survived by her daughter, Sheila Jillson; her stepson, Jeffrey Carrozzo; her grandchildren, Jennifer Soper and her husband, James Soper, and Tony Jillson and his wife, Martha Lively; her great-grandchildren, Katherine Soper, Joshua Soper, Jennifer Denkiewicz, Shawn Denkiewicz, Stephanie Seo, and Jayme Koch; her nieces, Lyn Jackson and Cynthia Parkinson; her nephew, Graham Parkinson and his wife, Pam; and many extended family and friends in the U.S. and abroad. She was predeceased by her first husband, Leo Bushman; her brother, John Jackson; and her sisters, Marian Parkinson and Margaret Sutter; and her son-in-law, Frederick Jillson.
Mabel's family would like to thank the staff at The Arbor's Assisted Living at Amherst and the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, Leeds, Massachusetts for their dedicated and compassionate care.
A funeral service honoring Mabel's life will be held Monday July 1, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 383 Hazard Ave., Enfield.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 27 to July 1, 2019