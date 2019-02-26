Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeleine J. (Bougas) Manion. View Sign

Madeleine J. (Bougas) Manion, 92 of Vernon, previously of South Windsor and Hartford, died peacefully Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded by family. Madeleine was the beloved wife of the late Frank B. Manion.



She was born in Irvington, New Jersey, July 8, 1926, daughter of the late Charles and Alice Bougas and was a graduate of Hartford High School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.



She leaves her children, Lorraine Moreland and her husband, S. John, of South Windsor, Charlotte Charpentier of Maine, Larry Manion and his wife, Dianne, of Ellington, Bryan Manion of Florida, Melissa Boyne and her husband, Ron, of East Windsor, and Jeffrey Manion of Montana; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Lynnette Engman; son-in-law, Galen Charpentier; and sister, Bertha Mahoney.



She was a charter member of Full Gospel Interdenominational Church and was dedicated to praying for others. She participated in countless activities to help those in need, both at home and on the mission fields.



Her family would like to thank the staff at Welles Country Village for their excellent care and kindness.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, at 11:30 a.m. Her family will receive friends prior to the memorial service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Jubilee Tabernacle, 16 Brainard Place, Manchester. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to World-Wide Lighthouse Missions, P.O. Box 5010, Manchester, CT 06045-5010.



