Madeline Ann Pease, 81, of Wallingford, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Masonicare Healthcare Center.
She was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, the loving daughter of the late Roland and Mae (Cosman) Miller. Madeline was raised in Houlton, Maine, and later moved to Enfield where she made her home and raised her family. Madeline graduated from Asnuntuck Community College in 1992, earning her associates degree. From 1995-2005 she was employed with the college as the circulation coordinator in the library. Prior to her career with Asnuntuck, Madeline had enjoyed a career as a LPN. She enjoyed knitting and baking in her free time and was an avid Disney fan.
Madeline is survived by two sons, Scott Pease and Craig Pease and his wife, Lisa; and a stepdaughter, Wendy Dufon.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.
A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at New West Cemetery in Somers.
Donations in memory of Madeline may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
To leave online condolences please visitwww.somersfuneralhome.com