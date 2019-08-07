Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline Lucy Baldracchi Lookabaugh. View Sign Service Information McClure Family Funeral Services 9 Drisko Street Machias , ME 04654 (207)-255-0554 Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline Lucy Baldracchi Lookabaugh died peacefully in her sleep July 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She was an elegant, graceful woman who loved her family, her life in Lubec, and the quiet peace of her home.



Born May 21, 1924, in Stafford Springs, Madeline was the last of four children of Lucia and Louis Baldracchi. After graduation from high school in Stafford, Madeline studied to be a dental hygienist at the Forsyth School for Dental Hygiene in Boston. Her first job was in New London, where she met Charles "Lucky" Lookabaugh, a Second Mate in the Merchant Marines. They married and settled in Stafford Springs where they had two children, Erik and Mark.



Madeline continued to work as a hygienist in Stafford. Charles worked as a contractor and had a steel building construction business. In 1973, they sold the business and Madeline and Lucky bought land in Lubec, Maine, where they built a home and a large barn. They loved the land and the ocean and the people in Lubec.



Madeline became the first hygienist of the Regional Medical Center at Lubec when it was housed in the former Customs office on Water Street in Lubec and continued working at the current location in South Lubec until she retired in 1990. She especially loved working with children and was skilled at making them feel relaxed and comfortable.



She is predeceased by her husband, Lucky; and is survived by sons, Mark and his wife, Ligia, Kurt, of Stafford Springs, and Erik and his wife, Melissa, of Lubec, and children, Ian and wife, Cathy, of Lubec, and Mara of Brooklyn, New York.



Bringing her quiet humor and tender heart to everything she did, Madeline loved animals. She had an avid interest in health and nutrition. She was living in her own home, taking care of her own needs until six days before she died. She was a competent and independent woman and died as she lived, quietly and peacefully.



A small gathering to celebrate her life will be held in her home.



Donations to the may be made in her memory.



