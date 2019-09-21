Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Madeline "Betty" Myers. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Service 10:00 AM St. Bernard Church 25 St. Bernard Terace Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Madeline "Betty" Myers, 94, resident Vernon for 45 years, beloved wife of the late Frank G. Myers died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Vernon Manor.



Born in Burlington, Vermont, on Dec. 7, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Hazel (Begor) Stebbins. Betty grew up in Vermont and moved to Manchester in her senior year of high school, and graduated from Manchester High School. She later moved to Vernon where she resided for the last 55 years. Betty was a member of Sacred Heart Church for over 40 years. She worked at Kmart for many years, before retiring in 1990. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and gave her time as a volunteer at Rockville General Hospital for 20 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.



She leaves her children, Don Myers and his wife, Linda of Vernon, Mary Reichle and her husband, John of South Windsor, Charles Myers of Vernon and Gary Myers of Stafford; her grandchildren, Jill and Tom Turner, Justin and Jennifer Miles, Shaun Myers, Jeremy Myers, Heather Myers, Scott Myers, Jessica Myers, Lindsey Wetherington and her husband, Tim, Kayla Myers, Chandler Myers and U.S. Marine Corp. Garrett Myers and his wife, Maryssa; and her great-grandchildren, Ezra Miles, Thomas Turner, Mary Turner, Sarah Myers, Donovan Harraghy, Kendra Myers, Aleena Myers, Ayden Myers, Delaney Wetherington, Mya Letts and Ela Letts. She was predeceased by her son Richard P. Myers; her brothers, Charles and Anthony Stebbins; and her sisters, Phyllis Chambers and Audrey Humphrey.



A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terace, Vernon. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Vernon.



Ladd Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.







